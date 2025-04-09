Neogen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11 million in…

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $221 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223 million.

Neogen expects full-year revenue of $895 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEOG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.