NCS Multistage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.1 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share.

The company posted revenue of $50 million in the period.

_____

