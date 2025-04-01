NCino: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.6 million in…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $141.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.9 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $540.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, nCino expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 16 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $138.8 million to $140.8 million for the fiscal first quarter.

NCino expects full-year earnings in the range of 66 cents to 69 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $574.5 million to $578.5 million.

