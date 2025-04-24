NBT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.7 million.…

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.7 million.

The bank, based in Norwich, New York, said it had earnings of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $201.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $155.3 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

