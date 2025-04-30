Natural Health Trends: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) on Wednesday reported…

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) on Wednesday reported net income of $122,000 in its first quarter.

The Rolling Hills Estates, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The direct selling company posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period.

