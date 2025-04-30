National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $216.4 million.

The Williamsville, New York-based company said it had net income of $2.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $730 million in the period.

