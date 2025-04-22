National Bank Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Tuesday reported net income…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.2 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, said it had earnings of 63 cents per share.

The holding company for NBH Bank posted revenue of $145.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $102.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBHC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.