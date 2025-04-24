Nasdaq: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $395 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $395 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The exchange operator posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.24 billion, matching Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NDAQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NDAQ

