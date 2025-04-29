Nabors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $33 million.…



On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.18. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $7.50 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.64 per share.

The drilling contractor posted revenue of $742.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $736.2 million, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $718 million.

