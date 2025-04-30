MYR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $23.3 million.…

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $23.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.45.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The electrical construction services provider posted revenue of $833.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $777.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYRG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.