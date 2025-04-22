MSCI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $288.6 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $288.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $3.71. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.87 per share.

The maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions posted revenue of $745.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $741 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSCI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.