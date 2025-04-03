MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $39.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $891.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $898.7 million.

