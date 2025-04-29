MSA Safety: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $59.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.68 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The maker of safety products posted revenue of $421.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $401.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.