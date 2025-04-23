Mr Cooper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $88 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.97 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $560 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $612.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COOP

