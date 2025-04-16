Movado: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Movado Group Inc. (MOV) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.1 million in…

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Movado Group Inc. (MOV) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Paramus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The watchmaker posted revenue of $181.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.4 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $653.4 million.

