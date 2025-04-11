Morgan Stanley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $4.32 billion. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $4.32 billion.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $2.60 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $29.13 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.74 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.