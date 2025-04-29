Mondelez: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $402 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $402 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $9.31 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.33 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDLZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDLZ

