Molina: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $298 million.

The Long Beach, California-based company said it had profit of $5.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.86 per share.

The provider of Medicaid-related services posted revenue of $11.15 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.12 billion.

Molina expects full-year earnings to be $24.50 per share.

