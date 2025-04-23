Moelis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $50.3 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $50.3 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $306.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $306.6 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.8 million.

