Mister Car Wash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $27 million.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The car wash operator posted revenue of $261.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $257.4 million.

Mister Car Wash expects full-year earnings in the range of 42 cents to 44 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion.

