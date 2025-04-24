Minerals Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $144 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $144 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products posted revenue of $491.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $492 million.

