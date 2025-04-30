MiMedx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Wednesday reported profit of $7 million in…

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Wednesday reported profit of $7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $88.2 million in the period.

