Midland States Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2025, 5:50 PM

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $14.8 million.

The bank, based in Effingham, Illinois, said it had earnings of 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $117 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $75.9 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

