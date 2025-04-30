Mid-America Apartment Communities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Germantown, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $244.2 million, or $2.20 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.16 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $180.8 million, or $1.54 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Germantown, Tennessee, posted revenue of $549.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $551.3 million.

Mid-America Apartment Communities expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.61 to $8.93 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.