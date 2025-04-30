Microsoft: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $25.82 billion.…

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $25.82 billion.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had net income of $3.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.20 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $70.07 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.38 billion.

