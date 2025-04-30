MGM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $148.6 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $148.6 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $4.28 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

