MGIC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $185.5 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $306.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $305.5 million.

