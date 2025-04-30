MetLife: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $945 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $945 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $18.57 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.83 billion, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.21 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MET

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.