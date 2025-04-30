Methanex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $111…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $111 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.30 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $896 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEOH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.