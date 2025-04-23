Meritage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $122.8 million.…

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.69 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

