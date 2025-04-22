Mercantile Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $19.5 million.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of $1.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan posted revenue of $89 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $57.3 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBWM

