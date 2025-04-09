Mental Health Resources for Seniors

Margaret, now a 78-year-old, had been able to manage anxiety throughout her life through her regimented routine. However, after receiving…

Margaret, now a 78-year-old, had been able to manage anxiety throughout her life through her regimented routine. However, after receiving a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment, it compounded her mental health symptoms and set her anxiety on fire.

According to Shelby Greene, a medical social work coordinator for clinical social services at the Sanford Center for Aging in Reno, Nevada, Margaret needed ongoing work with a therapist to manage her day-to-day triggers (Greene is Margaret’s social worker; she asked Margaret’s name and age be changed for privacy reasons). Greene also suggested Margaret receive a consultation with a geriatric psychiatrist, so any potential mental health medications would not exacerbate her memory loss.

After connecting Margaret with these resources, Greene saw overall improvement in her mood and mental health.

Connecting seniors to timely, tailored mental health care can be life-changing. Read on to learn how aging adults and those around them can find adequate support, resources and relief.

The Need for Senior Mental Health Care

About 1 in 8 adults over the age of 60 report having a type of mental health illness, according to a 2021 report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The challenges older adults have with mental health are multifaceted, explains Dr. Baback Gabbay, a psychiatrist with experience in geriatric psychiatry. Gabbay is based in Los Angeles and is the medical director for Neuro Wellness Spa in Encino and Westlake Village.

Reasons for growing mental health needs in seniors, he says, include:

— Grief. As seniors age, ongoing grief from the death of a spouse, sibling or friend can compound. “Grief can be exacerbated without a strong family, social or spiritual network,” Gabbay says.

— Life transitions. Someone moving into a senior living community or someone who recently retired may have a tough time navigating the changes. “Negative emotions during the transition can lead to symptoms of depression or anxiety,” he adds.

— Memory difficulty and cognitive impairment. Although memory loss and depression can exist independently of one another, researchers continue to study the frequent links between the two.

— Chronic illness. The pain and stress that comes with chronic illness, as well as the side effects of medications, can be taxing on mental health.

Therapy and Counseling for Seniors

Whether an older adult lives independently, in an assisted living community or a nursing home, access to traditional mental health care is an effective way to support emotional well-being.

“Over the years, I’ve seen how powerful it is when senior communities take mental health seriously,” says Aaron Marcum, an Idaho Falls, Idaho-based home care entrepreneur and founder of Breakaway365, a coaching business to help home care entrepreneurs. “More of them are now offering on-site counseling, support groups and therapy options that fit the needs of older adults.”

Mental health resources for senior citizens include:

— Primary care. For seniors who still live independently, primary care is a great place to start. Older adults often need to explore lifestyle factors that are impacting their mood, such as water intake, diet, exercise, sleep and stress. After an evaluation, a primary care provider can help seniors consider both medications and nonpharmaceutical options, as well as give necessary specialist referrals, Greene says.

— Individual psychotherapy. One-on-one session style therapy can help seniors navigate their emotions and the changes that come with aging. They can learn real-life coping techniques and activities to maintain cognitive health, Gabbay says. For seniors who live in assisted living communities or nursing homes, psychotherapy is often available on-site for residents or offered in the form of teletherapy.

— Geriatric psychiatry. A geriatric psychiatrist can help diagnose specific mental health disorders in older adults and prescribe medication for treatment. Geriatric psychiatrists understand how mental health medications interact with other health conditions seniors may have, such as Alzheimer’s disease, as well as other medications they are currently taking. This is also often available on-site or through telehealth for seniors who live in assisted living communities or nursing homes.

Does Medicare cover mental health care for seniors?

Yes, Medicare Part B covers outpatient mental health care for seniors.

This can include:

— Psychiatry and a psychiatric evaluation

— Individual and group therapy

— Counseling

— Marriage and family therapy

After you meet your deductible for Medicare Part B, you would pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount. The Medicare Part B deductible in 2025 is $257.

If you have traditional, or original, Medicare (Part A and Part B), go to Medicare.gov’s care compare tool and click “Doctors & clinicians.” Type in your ZIP code and a keyword, such as “psychiatry,” or “counseling services,” to find a mental health provider near you who accepts Medicare.

If you have Medicare Advantage, contact the number for member services on the back of your insurance card for help finding mental health professionals in your Medicare Advantage network.

Support Groups for Seniors

Many seniors are going through similar mental health struggles. Support groups connect seniors who have something in common and provide a space to talk about their challenges and feel less alone.

There are senior support groups for:

— Grief and loss

— Aging

— Substance use

— Anxiety

— Depression

— Health conditions

— Veterans’ support

To find a senior mental health support group near you, try:

— Your local medical provider’s office

— Local nursing homes and assisted living communities

— Local churches

— Funeral homes

— The Veterans Affairs Office

— Memory Cafes

— Searching support group and your chronic health condition online

— Alzheimer’s Association

— Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous

Social Groups for Seniors

Having a sense of community and a sense of belonging can be beneficial for seniors, Gabbay says.

Social groups aren’t necessarily mental health treatment, but they are a key part in maintaining community and overall satisfaction and reducing loneliness.

Gabbay suggests looking for social groups through:

— A local fitness center or community center. Many have classes or activities catered toward seniors.

— A local religious institution

— Your public library

— A local volunteer agency. You can also try AmeriCorps Seniors, for adults 55 and older who are interested in tutoring or volunteering in their community.

— Your local senior center or nursing home. If you live in a senior living community, there may be activities such as music, games or meals that provide important socializing opportunities. If you live independently, consider going to a local senior living community to visit, play music or play a round of games with the residents.

“In all my years working with seniors, I’ve found that one of the most meaningful forms of support is also the simplest: connection,” Marcum says. “When residents and seniors have opportunities to build real relationships, whether it’s through group activities, shared meals or just good conversation, it changes everything.”

Resources for Senior Caregivers

Some older adults are also caregivers to family members or friends. This is a unique challenge and also requires adequate mental health support.

For seniors who are also caregivers, try:

— Respite care

— Visiting the AARP Caregiving Agency website

Independent Mental Health: Apps and Helplines

For seniors who need quick access to mental health support, there are mental health resources available.

Apps

Mobile phone apps can help you with mental health support by providing education, coping tools or someone to talk to in real-time.

Examples include:

— Calm

— BetterHelp

— Headspace

— Talkspace

— PTSD Coach

Helplines

Helplines provide seniors with fast access to mental health support in an emergency.

Helplines include:

— Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988.

— Veterans Crisis Line: Call 988 and press 1, or text 838255.

— The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services National Helpline: Call 1-800-662-HELP.

— Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.

— Institute on Aging Friendship Line: Call 1-800-971-0016.

Online Senior Mental Health Resources

There are also many online resources available to support senior mental health. Many of these online resources will help connect seniors to local resources as well, such as counseling or respite care.

Examples include:

— Area Agency on Aging

— Eldercare Locator

— National Council on Aging

— Administration on Aging

— AARP

— Medicare

— National Institute of Mental Health

— MentalHealth.gov

— Health in Aging

Marcum suggests starting with your local Area Agency on Aging.

“These are often an underused resource,” he says. “Many of their services are low-cost or even free. And if leaving the house is tough, there are great online options too.”

The Bottom Line

Whether it’s navigating grief, managing anxiety or coping with cognitive changes, older adults benefit from adequate mental health care. Medicare Part B often covers outpatient mental health services, and many resources are available online or within senior communities. Apps, helplines and local agencies offer quick access to help when it’s needed most. With the right resources and support, seniors can improve their emotional well-being and enjoy a better quality of life, at any age.

