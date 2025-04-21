Medpace: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $114.6 million. On…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $114.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $3.67.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services posted revenue of $558.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $530.1 million.

Medpace expects full-year earnings to be $12.26 to $13.04 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion.

