Medifast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported a loss of $772,000 in its first quarter.…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported a loss of $772,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were 11 cents per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $115.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Medifast said it expects revenue in the range of $85 million to $105 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MED

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.