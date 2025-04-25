Medicure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Friday reported a loss of $395,000 in its…

On a per-share basis, the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $758,000, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $16 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCUJF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCUJF

