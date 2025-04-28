Measles: Risks and What to Do If You Come In Contact With Measles

In 2000, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that measles was eliminated in the United States. The…

In 2000, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that measles was eliminated in the United States. The disease became rare after a successful vaccination campaign in the 1960s.

As of April 24, however, the CDC had confirmed 884 cases in 30 states. Over 663 cases have been reported in Texas alone, including the first deaths since 2015. And the outbreak in the Southwest now marks the largest since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000. Because measles is so contagious, the Texas Department of State Health Services expects more cases to occur.

Why the increase? It’s tied to vaccination rates, which have decreased over the past 20 years.

A recent study published in JAMA says that the U.S. “faces millions of measles cases over the next 25 years if vaccination rates for the disease drop 10%.” In contrast, “a small uptick in vaccination — a 5% increase in state-level rates — would prevent huge increases in measles cases.”

According to the CDC, 97% of measle cases have been in unvaccinated children and adults.

“Parents should take note, unvaccinated children can die of measles,” says Patricia Stinchfield, a pediatric nurse practitioner specializing in vaccine-preventable diseases and immediate past-president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID).

Here’s what to know about measles, its risks and what to do if you come in contact with this highly contagious virus.

What Is Measles?

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus with symptoms that include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and a rash. The virus can linger in the air and on surfaces for up to 2 hours after an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The World Health Organization (WHO) refers to it as an ancient disease. A Persian doctor in the 9th century was one of the first to publish material on it.

In 1912, in the United States, health care providers and laboratories were required to report all diagnosed cases of the measles.

According to the CDC, up to 9 out of 10 people near a person who is infected will get measles if they are not vaccinated.

“Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known,” says Dr. Joel Warsh, a Los Angeles pediatrician who specializes in parenting, wellness and integrative medicine. “The virus can live for up to two hours in an airspace where the infected person coughed or sneezed.”

What Are the Measles Complications?

There is more to the measles than a rash. The disease can cause serious health complications, some of which can cause death. The CDC lists ear infections and diarrhea as common complications.

Measles can also lead to pneumonia and encephalitis (an infection of the brain and nervous system), notes Dr. Greg Schrank, an expert in infectious diseases and an epidemiologist based at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“In more serious cases, seizures, deafness, blindness, permanent lung damage and immune amnesia (wiping out of prior immune protection) are all possible impacts from the measles virus, for which there is no anti-viral medication,” says Stinchfield. “One to three of 1,000 children with measles will die.”

Who Is Most at Risk for Measles?

People who are not vaccinated are at risk for contracting measles. Some populations are at “greater risk for serious illness and complications from measles, including young children under 5, older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems,” says Schrank.

The CDC recommends that children get two doses of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccination with the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age and the second at four to six years of age. Children too young to get vaccinated are at a higher risk if exposed to measles. The MMR vaccination is also offered as MMRV; the V stands for varicella, which is chicken pox.

“Infants 6 to 12 months are most at risk as maternal antibodies are no longer protective and they are not yet vaccinated, which usually begins at 12 months,” says Stinchfield.

What If You Come in Contact With Measles?

If you or a member of your household comes into contact with measles, contact your primary care doctor or a health care provider. Tell them your vaccination status and if you’re experiencing any symptoms.

“For vulnerable adults or young children without immunity to measles, it is especially important to promptly notify your primary care provider as soon as possible, as there are measures that can be taken to provide some protection against infection,” says Schrank.

Stinchfield also recommends contacting the local health department.

CDC guidance also indicates that if someone is exposed to measles and is unvaccinated, getting the MMR vaccine within 72 hours could induce some protection or result in less serious illness.

Do Adults Need a Measles Vaccine Booster?

According to the CDC, two doses of the current MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles. There are no official recommendations for boosters if an adult has already received both doses of the MMR vaccine.

If you haven’t received two vaccine doses, the CDC has issued a set of protocols to follow: If you were born before 1957, there is the assumption that at some point in time, you were exposed to or had the measles and developed an immunity. So you’re probably covered. If you were born after 1957 but before 1968, you may want to consider testing your immunity and getting an additional measles shot. The measles vaccine offered before 1968 is not as effective as the one available now.

“If you were born after 1957 but before 1968, it’s suggested you go to your physician and have a simple blood test to test your titers, which will indicate your level of immunity and determine if you have active protection against measles,” says Dr. Adam Splaver, a clinical cardiologist and co-founder of NanoHealth Associates, a South Florida medical practice that explores the molecular level of cardiovascular disease.

In addition, the CDC recommends that adults who are going to be in a setting that poses a high risk for measles transmission, such as students in college, certain health care workers and international travelers, should make sure they have had two doses separated by at least 28 days.

You can also ask to have your titers tested if you’re unsure of your vaccination status, though experts note that there’s no harm in getting an additional measles shot if you’re not sure.

Vitamin A and Measles

Taking vitamin A cannot prevent or cure measles and should not be used as a substitute for vaccination.

However, studies have indicated that vitamin A may help to prevent a measles infection from becoming more severe; having a vitamin A deficiency affects the severity of measles. Vitamin A deficiency is rare in the U.S., though the WHO recommends vitamin A for all children with acute measles, regardless of their country of residence.

That’s because during a measles infection, the virus depletes vitamin A in the body. If your child has measles, your doctor can give two doses of vitamin A, 24 hours apart, to treat vitamin A deficiency caused by measles. It is given for just 2 days and does not cure the infection.

It should be stressed that while vitamin A supplementation can reduce measles mortality, it only works effectively alongside vaccination and robust infection control measures. Further, studies have found no overall significant reduction in mortality with vitamin A therapy for children with measles who don’t have a vitamin A deficiency.

Too much vitamin A can cause serious health problems. Because vitamin A is fat soluble, the body stores excess amounts, and these levels can accumulate. If too much is stored, it can become toxic and can cause serious side effects like liver damage.

Cod liver oil

Cod liver oil has high amounts of vitamin A, much higher than the recommended daily amounts. It also can make kids sick if they take too much.

Doctors in Texas — where the largest measles outbreak is currently taking place — are seeing some children who are suffering from vitamin A toxicity.

The Bottom Line

Measles has been around for a while, but outbreaks and the dangerous health complications that can come with them are preventable through vaccination.

“For the past couple of decades, measles outbreaks that spread through communities in the United States are due to under vaccination,” says Schrank. “The current outbreak is a stark reminder of the importance of vaccines to help ward off these infections, and the safety that they have provided to our country’s children and the vulnerable.”

If you come into contact with measles, contact a health care provider and the local health department.

