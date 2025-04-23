MaxLinear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.7 million in…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $95.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MXL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.