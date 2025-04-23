Live Radio
MaxLinear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 23, 2025, 4:50 PM

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $95.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

