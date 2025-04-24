Materialise: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $577,000 in its…

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $577,000 in its first quarter.

The Levuen, Belgium-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company posted revenue of $71.8 million in the period.

