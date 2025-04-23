Masco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $186 million. The…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $186 million.

The Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The maker of Behr paint, Delta faucets and other building products posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

