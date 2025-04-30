Martin Marietta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $116…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $116 million.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.90.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.83 billion to $7.23 billion.

