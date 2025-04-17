Marsh & McLennan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.38…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.38 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.02 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $7.06 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.07 billion.

