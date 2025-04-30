Markel Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $121.7 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $12.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $25.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $18.89 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.4 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.55 billion, which matched Street forecasts.

