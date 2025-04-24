MarineMax: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $3.3 million.…

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oldsmar, Florida-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $631.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $582.9 million.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $2.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HZO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HZO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.