Manpower: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $5.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $4.09 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.95 billion.

