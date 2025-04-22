Manhattan Associates: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $52.6 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $52.6 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $262.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.9 million.

Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.54 to $4.64 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion.

