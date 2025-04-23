Magal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.6 million in…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The security and intelligence company posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.6 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $35.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.