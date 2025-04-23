M/I Homes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported profit of $111.2 million in…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported profit of $111.2 million in its first quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $3.98 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $976.1 million in the period.

