LyondellBasell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $177 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 33 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $7.68 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.59 billion.

