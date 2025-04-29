Luxfer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.5 million in its first…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The materials technology company specializing in aluminum, magnesium and zirconium posted revenue of $97 million in the period.

Luxfer expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.05 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXFR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXFR

