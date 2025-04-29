Luxfer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.5 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.
The materials technology company specializing in aluminum, magnesium and zirconium posted revenue of $97 million in the period.
Luxfer expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.05 per share.
