LSB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $143.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.